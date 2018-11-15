Overview

Dr. John Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Schwartz works at WEBSTER ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL GROUP in Dublin, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA and San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Ganglion Cyst and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.