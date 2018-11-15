Dr. John Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. John Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
-
1
Webster Orthopedics4000 Dublin Blvd Ste 100, Dublin, CA 94568 Directions (800) 943-8099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Webster Orthopedics3315 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 486-2300
-
3
Webster Orthopedics5801 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 210, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (800) 943-8099
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Dr. Schwartz is personable and professional. His staff is competent and courteous.
About Dr. John Schwartz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1114994985
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital and Children's Hospital Boston
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Ganglion Cyst and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.