Dr. John Schwab, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Schwab, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT.

Dr. Schwab works at Louisiana Sleep Foundation in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Louisiana Sleep Foundation LLC
    4660 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 767-8550
    Louisiana Sleep Foundation
    4570 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 767-8550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Study
Central Sleep Apnea
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Sleep Study
Central Sleep Apnea
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Sleep Study
Central Sleep Apnea
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT)
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Restless Leg Syndrome
Snoring
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 09, 2020
    Dr Schwab is an excellent doctor. PS: Dr Schwab: The other day, 12/7/20, I received an ominous call from Solutions 2 : No supplies since I used the Cap machine only 12 times. Also, I must use it 4 hrs at least. I told her I had surgery on Oct. 13, 2020 and I am recovering very slowly. Obviously my medical condition was not her concern. SIR, I AM CONCEREND. WHEN WE MEET IN JANUARY, 2021, I WOULD LIKE YOU TO TERMINATE THE USE OF THIS MACHINE. I will however, continue seeing you every 6 months or annually as you decide. Thank you. Brij Mohan, Brijmohan128@Gmail.com (225 226 8060).
    BRIJ MOHAN — Dec 09, 2020
    About Dr. John Schwab, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295786655
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt
    • Vanderbilt Med Ctr
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    • Louisiana State University
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Schwab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwab works at Louisiana Sleep Foundation in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Schwab’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

