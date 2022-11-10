Overview

Dr. John Schutzman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and Fayette Regional Health System.



Dr. Schutzman works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Rushville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.