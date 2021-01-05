Dr. John Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Schultz, MD
Dr. John Schultz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Medical Rehabilitation Group PC4632 GENESYS PKWY, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-7181
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Schultz was amazing!!! I went in for sciatica in my left leg and I got 100% improvement. I would recommend him to anyone with back issues. Office staff very accommodating with my work schedule since I also work in medical.
About Dr. John Schultz, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1124100029
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz works at
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
