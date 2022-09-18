Dr. J Paul Schroeppel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeppel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Paul Schroeppel, MD
Overview
Dr. J Paul Schroeppel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with TRIA Orthopaedic Center
Dr. Schroeppel works at
Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine and Performance Center10730 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
Sports Medicine and Performance Center, Arrowhead1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO 64129 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schroeppel?
I have seen Dr. Schroeppel for many different hip problems over the last several years and he has been nothing but patient, kind, and always willing to try and fix the problem. His staff, Drew, Amy, and Erica are phenomenal and so easy to talk to and work through different problems. Dr. Schroeppel has great bedside manner and will explain thoroughly what is wrong. Even through the years and many frustrating moments he's stood by me and helped me try to achieve a pain free life. He is truly one of the best and I am trust him endlessly.
About Dr. J Paul Schroeppel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1134319346
Education & Certifications
- TRIA Orthopaedic Center
- Kansas University Medical Center
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeppel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroeppel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeppel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroeppel works at
Dr. Schroeppel has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeppel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeppel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeppel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeppel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeppel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.