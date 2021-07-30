Dr. John Schosheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schosheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Schosheim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Schosheim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Tele-physicians P.c.1768 Business Center Dr Ste 100, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (561) 706-9595
- 2 2411 Dulles Corner Park Ste 475, Herndon, VA 20171 Directions (866) 483-9690
John P Schosheim Md. PA2499 Glades Rd Ste 114, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 368-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Schosheim is a caring an competent professional, he helped me overcome anxiety, depression, and an addiction to alcohol. I will always be grateful for his assistance. Norman Rich
About Dr. John Schosheim, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Schosheim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schosheim accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schosheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schosheim has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schosheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schosheim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schosheim.
