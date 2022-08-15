Overview

Dr. John Schorge, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Schorge works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Lowell, MA and Dover, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.