Dr. John Schorge, MD

Oncology
4.5 (23)
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Schorge, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Schorge works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Lowell, MA and Dover, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center
    800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 636-6058
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Cancer Care Associates
    295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 937-6258
  3. 3
    MGH Center for Gynecologic Cancers
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 724-4800
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Seacoast Cancer Center
    789 Central Ave, Dover, NH 03820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 742-8787
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lowell General Hospital
  • Portsmouth Regional Hospital
  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 15, 2022
    He was the most informative and gentle doctor I have ever met. Very caring and his nurse was the same! Thank God for special talented doctors like him.
    Michele St Hilaire — Aug 15, 2022
    About Dr. John Schorge, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669439923
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schorge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schorge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schorge has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schorge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schorge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schorge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schorge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schorge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

