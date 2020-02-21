Dr. John Schnorr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnorr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Schnorr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Schnorr, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.
Dr. Schnorr works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St135 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schnorr?
Dr. Schnorr is the best doctor I have ever had. Even thought I'm pregnant, I'm sad to be graduating to my OBGYN for care. He was very friendly and personable willing to answer our questions at any time. He listened to our every concern and explained our situation with sensitivity and acted like we were the only people he would see that day. We will be forever grateful for what he has done to help us have a family!
About Dr. John Schnorr, MD
- Obstetrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1003924523
Education & Certifications
- Jones Institute
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- University of Arizona
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- East Cooper Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnorr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnorr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schnorr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schnorr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnorr works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnorr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnorr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnorr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnorr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.