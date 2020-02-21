See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. John Schnorr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Schnorr, MD

Obstetrics
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Schnorr, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.

Dr. Schnorr works at MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St
    135 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Endometriosis
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schnorr?

    Feb 21, 2020
    Dr. Schnorr is the best doctor I have ever had. Even thought I'm pregnant, I'm sad to be graduating to my OBGYN for care. He was very friendly and personable willing to answer our questions at any time. He listened to our every concern and explained our situation with sensitivity and acted like we were the only people he would see that day. We will be forever grateful for what he has done to help us have a family!
    Ashley Schecking — Feb 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Schnorr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Schnorr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schnorr to family and friends

    Dr. Schnorr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schnorr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Schnorr, MD.

    About Dr. John Schnorr, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1003924523
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jones Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Virginia
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Virginia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • East Cooper Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Schnorr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnorr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schnorr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schnorr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schnorr works at MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Schnorr’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnorr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnorr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnorr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnorr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.