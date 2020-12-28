Overview

Dr. John Schneider, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.