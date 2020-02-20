Overview

Dr. John Schneider, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Schneider works at Comprehensive Pain and Neurology Center, PLLC, Murfreesboro, TN in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Dickson, TN, Columbia, TN, Franklin, TN and Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.