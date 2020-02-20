Dr. John Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. John Schneider, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Locations
Comprehensive Neurology Center Professional Limited Liability Company2548 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Directions (615) 410-4990
Covenant Medical Group Inc.415 Henslee Dr, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 410-4990
Star Physical Therapy103 Berrywood Dr, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (615) 410-4990
Comprehensive Pain and Neurology Center, PLLC, Murfreesboro, TN4601 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 410-4990
TriStar Summit Medical Center5651 Frist Blvd, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 410-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Megan and Christy are fabulous! They are very professional and polite. Christy always welcomes us with a warm smile. Megan always asks us how we are doing and genuinely cares about helping us with pain control and making us better!
About Dr. John Schneider, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1730145285
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Health Sciences University
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University Of Nebraska
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
