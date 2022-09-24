Dr. John Schmidt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Schmidt, DO
Dr. John Schmidt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sanibel, FL.
Lee Health Sanibel Primary/Walk-In Care2495 Palm Ridge Rd, Sanibel, FL 33957 Directions (239) 799-5098
I saw Dr Schmidt as a walk in when I couldn’t get in to my pcp. He got me in right away and was incredibly thorough. Great to have him on island. I made a follow up to switch to him as my new pcp.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1336645597
- Family Practice
- HealthPark Medical Center
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
