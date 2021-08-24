See All Oncologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. John Schlaerth, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Schlaerth, MD

Oncology
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Schlaerth, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Schlaerth works at Pacific Gynecologic Specialists in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Amudhan Pugalenthi, MD
Dr. Amudhan Pugalenthi, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kern County Hospital Authority
    2011 19Th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 326-1401
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kern Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schlaerth?

    Aug 24, 2021
    Top notch Dr., They don't make them like this anymore. Detailed and an extremely talented surgeon. Too bad hospitals are in poor staffing condition but that is no fault of the hard working people who work there. This Doctor will not miss anything, he personally checks the paperwork and he will find the errors.
    — Aug 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Schlaerth, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Schlaerth, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schlaerth to family and friends

    Dr. Schlaerth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schlaerth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Schlaerth, MD.

    About Dr. John Schlaerth, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457368029
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Usc Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Los Angeles Co Genl Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Schlaerth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlaerth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlaerth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlaerth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlaerth works at Pacific Gynecologic Specialists in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schlaerth’s profile.

    Dr. Schlaerth has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlaerth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlaerth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlaerth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlaerth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlaerth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Schlaerth, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.