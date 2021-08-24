Dr. John Schlaerth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlaerth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Schlaerth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Schlaerth, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Kern County Hospital Authority2011 19Th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 326-1401Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Kern Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Top notch Dr., They don't make them like this anymore. Detailed and an extremely talented surgeon. Too bad hospitals are in poor staffing condition but that is no fault of the hard working people who work there. This Doctor will not miss anything, he personally checks the paperwork and he will find the errors.
- 55 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- Usc Med Center
- Los Angeles Co Genl Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
