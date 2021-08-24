Overview

Dr. John Schlaerth, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Schlaerth works at Pacific Gynecologic Specialists in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.