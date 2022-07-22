Dr. John Schilero, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schilero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Schilero, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Schilero, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Schilero works at
Locations
1
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute4215 Burns Rd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-7775Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Victor Farris1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 9800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 694-7776
3
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 231, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 694-7776
4
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute2055 Military Trl Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 694-7776Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schilero?
I had a badly broken fibula and ankle, along with nerve damage. Dr. Schilero inserted a lot of hardware and told me I'd likely walk with a limp due to the nerve damage. I never had a hard cast since he wanted me to start therapy immediately. No weight bearing for 6 weeks and I was walking through Italy using just a cane to be cautions 8 weeks later. No limp and I'm able to run again. I think I even surprised him regarding his own work. When I woke up from surgery, he had written on my bandage: All Done Angela! and added a big smiley face.
About Dr. John Schilero, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285653592
Education & Certifications
- Kern Hospital for Special Surgery
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
- Fordham University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schilero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schilero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schilero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schilero has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schilero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schilero speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Schilero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schilero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schilero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schilero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.