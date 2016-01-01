Overview

Dr. John Schenck, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Schenck works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Diabetes & Endocrinology in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

