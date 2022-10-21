Dr. John Scheibelhoffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheibelhoffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Scheibelhoffer, MD
Dr. John Scheibelhoffer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne1211 Hamburg Tpke Ste 205, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-0808Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:00amSundayClosed
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
One of the best experiences I’ve had in my life at a doctors visit. He really toook the time to listen and help me with my issue I’m having and gabe me peace of mind. The whole patient experience From the front deck to his asst to him was a pleasure. Highly recommend!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Scheibelhoffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheibelhoffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheibelhoffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheibelhoffer has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Cough and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheibelhoffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheibelhoffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheibelhoffer.
