Overview

Dr. John Scheibelhoffer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Scheibelhoffer works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Cough and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.