Overview

Dr. John Scanlon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Scanlon works at M Health Fairview Clinic in Saint Paul, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.