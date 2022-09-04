Dr. John Scally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Scally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Scally, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
Dr. Scally works at
Locations
-
1
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd.3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 2800, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 233-6044
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scally?
I have seen Dr Scally as an evaluation prelude to a major surgery and an issue with extremely lightheaded episodes due to dropping blood pressure, then yearly exams to monitor. He always gives you his full attention and listens asking questions to more fully understand. And this is from a patient with no known cardiac issues. Imagine his focus with a patient who has active cardiac disease. As pleasant and efficient as Dr Scally is, the office staff mirrors these qualities. I would definitely recommend Dr Scally (I already have done so) to family and friends
About Dr. John Scally, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1508952318
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scally works at
Dr. Scally has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Scally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.