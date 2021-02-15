Overview

Dr. John Scala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Scala works at Scala Medical PC in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.