Dr. John Scala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Scala Medical PC13111 E Briarwood Ave Ste 210, Centennial, CO 80112
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding physician. Takes his time to focus on your health asking questions of you about everything that may be going on with you. Very caring person and very competent. I trust his judgment entirely.
About Dr. John Scala, MD
Internal Medicine
27 years of experience
English
- 1972506160
Education & Certifications
University of Illinois Chicago
University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Scala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Scala works at
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Scala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.