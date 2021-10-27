Dr. Scagnelli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Scagnelli, MD
Overview
Dr. John Scagnelli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Scagnelli works at
Locations
1
Raleigh Neurology Associates1540 Sunday Dr, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-3456
2
Drayer Physical Therapy Institute LLC4111 Ben Franklin Blvd, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 719-8834
3
Raleigh Neurology Associates PA1520 Sunday Dr, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-3456
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scagnelli?
We met with Dr. Scagnelli today at Raleigh Neurology Associates in Durham for my MIL. We didn't wait more than 5-10 minutes to be taken into the exam room. The nurse was very friendly and did a thorough case history. Dr. Scagnelli was prompt, friendly and thorough. He did a physical exam and asked a lot of questions. He listened to all of our concerns, and even what we think her diagnosis might be. I wasn't expecting to get much on the first visit, but he told us what he suspects it might be, he changed her meds and he talked about ordering some scans after her next visit in 3 weeks. My husband, my MIL, and I are all very pleased with Dr. Scagnelli. I highly recommend both this doctor and the practice.
About Dr. John Scagnelli, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1437268265
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scagnelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scagnelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scagnelli has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scagnelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scagnelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scagnelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scagnelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scagnelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.