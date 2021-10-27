Overview

Dr. John Scagnelli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Scagnelli works at Champaign Dental Group in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.