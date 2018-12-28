See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Allentown, PA
Dr. John Scaffidi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Scaffidi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (22)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Scaffidi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .

Dr. Scaffidi works at Lehigh Valley Weight Loss in Allentown, PA with other offices in Coopersburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD
Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD
8 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Connie Liu, MD
Dr. Connie Liu, MD
6 (44)
View Profile
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
8 (15)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ailawadi Surgical Associates PC
    2200 Hamilton St Ste 111, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 821-8321
  2. 2
    Total Women's Healthcare
    101 S Main St, Coopersburg, PA 18036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 821-8321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Endometriosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Scaffidi?

    Dec 28, 2018
    Wonderful, kind and always patient. He has a way of always explaining so I understand as well as my young child to help with her obesity issues.
    Stephenie Mathis in PA, PA — Dec 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Scaffidi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Scaffidi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scaffidi to family and friends

    Dr. Scaffidi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Scaffidi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Scaffidi, MD.

    About Dr. John Scaffidi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861491193
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Barnabas MC
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Barnabus Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hahnemann Med U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scaffidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scaffidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scaffidi has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scaffidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Scaffidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scaffidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scaffidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scaffidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Scaffidi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.