Dr. Scaffidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Scaffidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Scaffidi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .
Dr. Scaffidi works at
Locations
-
1
Ailawadi Surgical Associates PC2200 Hamilton St Ste 111, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 821-8321
-
2
Total Women's Healthcare101 S Main St, Coopersburg, PA 18036 Directions (610) 821-8321
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scaffidi?
Wonderful, kind and always patient. He has a way of always explaining so I understand as well as my young child to help with her obesity issues.
About Dr. John Scaffidi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861491193
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas MC
- St Barnabus Med Ctr
- Rutgers Medical School
- Hahnemann Med U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scaffidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scaffidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scaffidi works at
Dr. Scaffidi has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scaffidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scaffidi speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Scaffidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scaffidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scaffidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scaffidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.