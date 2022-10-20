Dr. John Sazy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sazy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sazy, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sazy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster.
Locations
John A Sazy, M.d.431 Omega Dr Ste 104, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 332-5227
John A Sazy, MD908 9th Ave Ste B, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 332-5227
Hospital Affiliations
- Crescent Medical Center Lancaster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hello I am Andrew Hillman from Dallas, Texas. Dr. John Sazy M.D. did a very complex surgery on my wife and as always had an amazing result. He is a genius surgeon. Beware of Prompt visit dates. You want the surgeon that you have to wait for not the one that can see you today.
About Dr. John Sazy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1043222722
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Spine/Rush Med Ctr
- Med College Of Pa And Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
