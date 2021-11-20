See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Manhasset, NY
Dr. John Sawicki, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Sawicki, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (23)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Sawicki, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Sawicki works at Janoson Forensic Psychological Services in Manhasset, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
2 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Janoson Forensic Psychological Services
    75 Plandome Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 439-4126

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sawicki?

Nov 20, 2021
Dr. Sawicki is a kind, compassionate, and extremely competent psychiatrist. He is also very warm, caring and easy to talk to. We feel he has our children's best interest at heart. Thank you Dr. Sawicki.
Rosemary P. — Nov 20, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John Sawicki, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Sawicki, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sawicki to family and friends

Dr. Sawicki's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sawicki

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Sawicki, DO.

About Dr. John Sawicki, DO

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1578772810
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sawicki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sawicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sawicki works at Janoson Forensic Psychological Services in Manhasset, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sawicki’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawicki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawicki.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. John Sawicki, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.