Dr. John Savooji, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus and Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus.



Dr. Savooji works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.