Dr. John Savidakis, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Savidakis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.

Dr. Savidakis works at John Savidakis DPM in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John Savidakis DPM
    2701 Park Dr Ste 6, Clearwater, FL 33763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 796-1490

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 03, 2022
    Dr. Savidakis is the most caring, professional & competent physician I have ever had. He will always go out of his way to accommodate his patience. His medical knowledge is above any Podiatrist I have ever had treat me, or a family member. I would be proud to recommend Dr. Savidakis to anyone. He is very gentle & understanding when treating a patient. When making appointments his staff is above & beyond understanding & do everything they can to accommodate the patient’s. Dr. Savidakis & his staff are by far the best.
    Don Dufour — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. John Savidakis, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1750454740
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University/West Haven VA Medical Center
    • Jackson Mem Hosp
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    • University of Connecticut
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Savidakis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savidakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Savidakis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savidakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savidakis works at John Savidakis DPM in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Savidakis’s profile.

    Dr. Savidakis has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savidakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Savidakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savidakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savidakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savidakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

