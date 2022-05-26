Overview

Dr. John Saurino, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Saurino works at Tulsa Retina Consultants in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Telangiectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.