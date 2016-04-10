Dr. John Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Saunders, MD
Overview
Dr. John Saunders, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
AnMed Orthopedics and Sports Medicine100 Healthy Way Ste 1200, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 716-6140
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saunders?
Dr. Saunders was absolutely fantastic. My wife and I really liked him, and would without a doubt recommend him to ANYONE needing an orthopedic doctor. Injuring yourself is never positive and he made it bearable. He was upfront & honest about what he felt was best for me, personally. He explained things & answered ALL questions and concerns we had. His little nurse that helps him was a complete sweetheart. And called after to check in on me, which is rare of an office. 10 starts out of 5!!!
About Dr. John Saunders, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wellspan Hlth
- Albany Medical Center
- Greenville Hosp Sys Greenville Hosp
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Clemson University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saunders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saunders has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saunders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.