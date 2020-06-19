Dr. John Sartini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sartini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sartini, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sartini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their fellowship with U Ky Hosp
Dr. Sartini works at
Locations
-
1
Lexington Clinic1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4000
-
2
New Lexington Clinic Psc100 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-5300
-
3
Continuing Care Hospital1 Saint Joseph Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-5300MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Bluegrass Community Hospital
- Saint Joseph Berea
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Very professional and friendly. Explains everything going on with you in a way you can understand.
About Dr. John Sartini, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1437170818
Education & Certifications
- U Ky Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sartini works at
