Dr. John Sarris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sarris, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sarris, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Sarris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shore Neurology1869 Route 88 Ste A, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (848) 288-5943
-
2
Shore Neurology633 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (848) 288-5876
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarris?
Extremely detailed, really spent a lot of time with us and made sure we understood what he was telling us. Great bed side manner, caring.
About Dr. John Sarris, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1407967177
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sarris using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sarris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarris works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.