Dr. John Sarkaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sarkaria, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sarkaria, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Sarkaria works at
Locations
-
1
Office14642 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarkaria?
I worked for a primary care physician for 27 years so I am aware of how a doctor's office should be run. Dr. Sarkaria and is staff are excellent, caring and accommodating. I have never had anything wrong with me until this year was diagnosed with a mitral valve problem. They have made me comfortable dealing with this problem and I am grateful he is my doctor. Very knowledgeable physician. Jackie L in Santa Ana, CA
About Dr. John Sarkaria, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245250695
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine
- University of California Irvine
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- UCI
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarkaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarkaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarkaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarkaria works at
Dr. Sarkaria speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkaria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.