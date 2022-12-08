Dr. John Sarbak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarbak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sarbak, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sarbak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Sarbak works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Plastic Surgery & Spa3735 11th Cir Ste 203, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 276-4944Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarbak?
Dr Sarbak and his staff did a great job and made me feel very safe and secure. The procedure went well and I'm very happy with my results. He and his staff are great.
About Dr. John Sarbak, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1144394701
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarbak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarbak accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sarbak using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sarbak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarbak works at
Dr. Sarbak has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarbak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarbak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarbak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarbak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarbak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.