Overview

Dr. John Sapp, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Sapp works at OrthoGeorgia - Macon in Macon, GA with other offices in Milledgeville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.