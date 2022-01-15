Dr. John Sapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sapp, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sapp, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Sapp works at
Locations
-
1
Macon3708 Northside Dr, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 745-4206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
OrthoGeorgia2803 N Columbia St, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 414-5820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sapp?
Excellent Dr. Excellent staff
About Dr. John Sapp, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346350592
Education & Certifications
- Hand & Microsurgery, University of Florida
- General Surgery residency, Medical Center of Central Georgia Plastic Surgery residency, Louisiana State University
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sapp works at
Dr. Sapp has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.