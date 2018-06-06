Dr. John Sanzone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanzone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sanzone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Sanzone, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Sanzone works at
Locations
Clifton-wallington Medical Group1033 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 473-5700
Physicians Health Alliance2025 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 831-0011
- 3 1515 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 873-7000
Matthew Shahbandi, MD1211 Hamburg Tpke Ste 300, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 831-0011Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Having undergone an ultrasound that determined my kidneys were functioning properly, on Monday, June 4, 2018, I underwent cystoscopy. Dr. Sanzone repaired [cauterized] a damaged blood vessel. A friend had recommended N.J. Urology, and while I am certain all the physicians connected with this group are tops, I'm very happy with all aspects of Dr. Sanzone's care, as well as his communication skills.
About Dr. John Sanzone, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanzone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanzone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanzone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanzone has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanzone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanzone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanzone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanzone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanzone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.