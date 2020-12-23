Dr. John Santucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Santucci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Santucci, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Santucci works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success Cardiology1999 Marcus Ave Ste 220, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 355-5525Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santucci?
Dr. Santucci is my general practitioner and he is a kind doctor - It seems like he cares for his patients and you don't feel like you are just another patient. I have a number of unresolved medical issues and yes, while he was not able to provide me with exact solutions, I was given time to discuss them (rather than being rushed out or dismissed like with so many other drs) and he provided his opinion. For people on Long Island looking for a GP or cardiologist, I would recommend him.
About Dr. John Santucci, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1194728063
Education & Certifications
- Northshore U Hosp
- Northshore University Hospital
- Georgetown University
- New York University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santucci works at
Dr. Santucci speaks Greek.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Santucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.