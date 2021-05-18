Dr. John Santoro, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Santoro, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Santoro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murrieta, CA.
Dr. Santoro works at
Locations
-
1
Restorix Medical28078 Baxter Rd Ste 424, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 679-1020
-
2
Loma Linda University Medical Center-murrieta28062 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 290-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santoro?
Very impressed by his professionalism and patient care. Very engaged and thorough. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Santoro, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1548271828
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santoro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santoro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santoro works at
Dr. Santoro has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santoro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Santoro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santoro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santoro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santoro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.