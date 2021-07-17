Dr. Santo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Santo, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Santo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newburyport, MA.
Locations
- 1 5 DENNETT DR, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 255-1234
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Santos is a very kind and excellent Podiatrist. He has been my husbands doctor for a few years, he even came to our home on a Saturday because of an emergency. We highly recommend him. Mary&Stan
About Dr. John Santo, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1851625438
