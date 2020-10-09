Dr. John Sangueza, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sangueza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sangueza, DPM
Dr. John Sangueza, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Gatos, CA.
Foot & Ankle Medicine & Surgery14981 National Ave Ste 2, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 371-2451
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Probably the nicest doctor I’ve ever had. He also takes time to explain procedures and gives options. Also, he answered my questions and concerns without recommending surgery. If I were younger I would wholeheartedly consider it. He was recommended by my daughter and SIL who share my high opinion.
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1407904501
Dr. Sangueza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sangueza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sangueza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sangueza has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sangueza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sangueza speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sangueza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangueza.
