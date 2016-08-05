Overview

Dr. John Sanders, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY.



Dr. Sanders works at Advance Foot and Ankle in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.