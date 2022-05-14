Dr. Sandbach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Sandbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Sandbach, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with NC Meml Hosp
Austin Central6204 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 427-9400Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandbach?
Dr Sandbach worked with me to reduce the likelihood of the cancer returning. He spent the extra time to provide the statistics of a large cancer study. He listens to his patients and helps them in his personal way. ...very impressed!
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1376585505
- NC Meml Hosp
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Sandbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandbach.
