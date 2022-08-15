Overview

Dr. John Sand, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and University Health Truman Medical Center.



Dr. Sand works at MD Electrodiagnosis, Inc, PC in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.