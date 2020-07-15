Dr. John Sampson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sampson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sampson, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sampson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Sampson works at
Locations
Cascade Plastic Surgery Plc1514 4th St, Jackson, MI 49203 Directions (517) 780-0080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had Breast Augmentation with Dr. Sampson last fall. I couldn't be more happy with my results. I was very anxious before surgery and Amy really calmed me down over the dozen phone calls I made to her. I highly recommend his office.
About Dr. John Sampson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1376626853
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sampson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sampson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sampson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampson.
