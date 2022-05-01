Dr. John Sammartino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sammartino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sammartino, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sammartino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
John P Sammartino MD3019 Garrett Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 259-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. John Sammartino for many years and he is not only an excellent, top notch eye doctor but a true professional. He is also very compassionate, easy to talk to and understanding as well. If you are looking for a great eye doctor you should schedule an appointment with Dr. Sammartino and I am sure you won't be disappointed.
About Dr. John Sammartino, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Crozer Chester Med Center
- Hahnemann University
- Villanova University
- Ophthalmology
