Overview

Dr. John Salvo, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Salvo works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.