Overview

Dr. John Sallach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Sallach works at Academic Cardiology Associates in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Troy, MI and Macomb, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.