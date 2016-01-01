Overview

Dr. John Salerno Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Salerno Jr works at Salerno Complementary Medicine Pllc in New York, NY with other offices in Belmar, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.