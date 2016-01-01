Dr. John Salerno Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salerno Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Salerno Jr, MD
Dr. John Salerno Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Salerno Jr works at
Salerno Complementary Medicine Pllc345 E 37th St Rm 208, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 582-1700
Genesis Integrative Medicine1716 Main St, Belmar, NJ 07719 Directions (732) 681-1000
Salerno Center12 E 52nd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 582-1700
- Humana
About Dr. John Salerno Jr, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Salerno Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salerno Jr accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salerno Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salerno Jr works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Salerno Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salerno Jr.
