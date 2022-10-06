Dr. John Saia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Saia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Saia, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Saia works at
Locations
Virtua Cardiology - Galloway310 Chris Gaupp Dr Ste 103, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 641-0012
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Explains and listens! After dealing with another practice, I finally felt like the doctor knew what he was doing, not just prescribing drugs.
About Dr. John Saia, DO
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
