Overview

Dr. John Saia, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Saia works at Virtua Cardiology - Galloway in Galloway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

