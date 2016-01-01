Dr. John Sahs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sahs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Sahs, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sahs works at
Locations
1
Santa Fe Community Guidance Center2960 Rodeo Park Dr W, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 986-9633
2
Presbyterian Medical Services1422 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501 Directions (505) 820-3479
- 3 142 W End Ave Apt 1P, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 875-1238
4
Pms - Rio Rancho Family Health Center184 Unser Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 896-0928
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Sahs, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1720111628
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahs.
