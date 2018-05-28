Dr. John Safanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Safanda, MD
Overview
Dr. John Safanda, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Safanda works at
Locations
-
1
Reinganum Sara J MD13847 E 14th St Ste 109, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (925) 828-7471Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Hand to Shoulder Orthopedics & Sports Medicine11828 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568 Directions (925) 828-7471Monday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novato Community Hospital
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Safanda?
I could not have been happier with Dr. Safanda and his office. He is very professional, caring and highly skilled. My surgery went well just as he explained with no complications and a quick recovery. I appreciated his minimally invasive technique and he was always available to answer any question. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for excellent care.
About Dr. John Safanda, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1598849663
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Bowdoin College
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safanda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safanda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safanda works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Safanda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safanda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.