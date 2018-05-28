See All Hand Surgeons in San Leandro, CA
Dr. John Safanda, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Safanda, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.

Dr. Safanda works at WorkWell Medical Group in San Leandro, CA with other offices in Dublin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Reinganum Sara J MD
    13847 E 14th St Ste 109, San Leandro, CA 94578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 828-7471
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    Hand to Shoulder Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    11828 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 828-7471
    Monday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novato Community Hospital
  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center
  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 28, 2018
    I could not have been happier with Dr. Safanda and his office. He is very professional, caring and highly skilled. My surgery went well just as he explained with no complications and a quick recovery. I appreciated his minimally invasive technique and he was always available to answer any question. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for excellent care.
    Rokstr — May 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Safanda, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598849663
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • Bowdoin College
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Safanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Safanda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Safanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Safanda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safanda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

