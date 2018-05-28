Overview

Dr. John Safanda, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Safanda works at WorkWell Medical Group in San Leandro, CA with other offices in Dublin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.