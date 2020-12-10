Dr. John Ryzenman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryzenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ryzenman, MD
Overview
Dr. John Ryzenman, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Neurotology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, Ohio State University Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Locations
Ohio Ear Institute387 County Line Rd W Ste 115, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 891-9190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Ohio State University Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Impressive and thorough. Took the time to explain the many facets of Meniere's Disease. Never once did he push hearing aids even though my testing warrants them. You will want to have him as your doctor if you have been diagnosed (and dismissed like I was by a regular ENT) with Meniere’s as he is exceptional
About Dr. John Ryzenman, MD
- Neurotology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1871501437
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology
