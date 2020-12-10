See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Westerville, OH
Dr. John Ryzenman, MD

Neurotology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Ryzenman, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Neurotology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, Ohio State University Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Ryzenman works at Ohio Ear Institute in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio Ear Institute
    387 County Line Rd W Ste 115, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 891-9190
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's
  • Ohio State University Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acoustic Neuroma
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Acoustic Neuroma
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis

Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. John Ryzenman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871501437
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
