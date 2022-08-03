Dr. John Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Ryan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warren, MI. They completed their fellowship with Hughston Orthopedic Clinic
Locations
Michigan Surgery Specialists - Orthopedics11012 E 13 Mile Rd Ste 201, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 582-0760Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Surgeons Choice Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I've had a long history with orthopedic surgeries, and I would be hard pressed to find a more competent and concerned doctor than Dr. Ryan. Very thorough and knowledgeable with a very pleasant demeanor. After many rotator cuff tears, Dr. Ryan has been able to keep me from having replacement shoulder surgery, and my movement and strength is still enough to keep me in my active lifestyle. I highly recommend Dr. Ryan for any orthopedic concerns you have.
About Dr. John Ryan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1023000882
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Orthopedic Clinic
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Elbow Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
