Dr. John Rutledge, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Rutledge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Rutledge works at Austin Radiological Association in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Austin Office
    10900 Stonelake Blvd Ste A-250, Austin, TX 78727 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 453-6100
    Midtown
    901 W 38th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 926-3876

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Port Placements or Replacements
Constipation
Secondary Malignancies
Port Placements or Replacements
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intracranial Tumor Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Intradural Spinal Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2019
    Takes the time to listen. Part of Texas Oncology, best group in Austin area
    DE Brown in Leander, TX — Feb 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Rutledge, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1407850043
    Education & Certifications

    • Neurological Institute
    • Bapt Med Center
    • U Okla Hlth Sci Ct
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    • University of Oklahoma
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Rutledge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rutledge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rutledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rutledge works at Austin Radiological Association in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rutledge’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutledge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutledge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

